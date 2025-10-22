Markets

Klépierre Reports Strong Nine-Month Performance

October 22, 2025 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Klépierre SA (KPR.F), continental European shopping mall REIT, Wednesday reported strong results for the first nine months of 2025, prompting an upward revision of its full-year guidance.

The Group now anticipates net current cash flow to increase 4 percent year over year to 2.70 euros per share and EBITDA growth of 5.5 percent.

While mall revenue increased by 10 percent, and net rental income increased by 6.5 percent so far this year, with a similar comparable growth of 4.2 percent. While occupancy stayed high at 97 percent, retailer sales increased by 3.3 percent, helped by a 2.3 percent increase in foot traffic.

Klépierre issued a 500 million euros 12-year green bond, supported by strong credit indicators and a cost of debt of 1.9 percent.

KPR.F is currently trading at 34.80 euros, up 2.24 euros or 6.88 percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.