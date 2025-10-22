Klépierre Reports Strong Nine-Month Performance

(RTTNews) - Klépierre SA (KPR.F), continental European shopping mall REIT, Wednesday reported strong results for the first nine months of 2025, prompting an upward revision of its full-year guidance.

The Group now anticipates net current cash flow to increase 4 percent year over year to 2.70 euros per share and EBITDA growth of 5.5 percent.

While mall revenue increased by 10 percent, and net rental income increased by 6.5 percent so far this year, with a similar comparable growth of 4.2 percent. While occupancy stayed high at 97 percent, retailer sales increased by 3.3 percent, helped by a 2.3 percent increase in foot traffic.

Klépierre issued a 500 million euros 12-year green bond, supported by strong credit indicators and a cost of debt of 1.9 percent.

KPR.F is currently trading at 34.80 euros, up 2.24 euros or 6.88 percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.