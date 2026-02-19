Markets

Klépierre FY25 Rental Income Rises

February 19, 2026 — 05:54 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, reported full-year 2025 net current cash flow of 780.4 million euros or 2.72 euros per share, compared to 746.5 million euros or 2.60 euros per share last year.

Net rental income for the year was 1.120 billion euros, compared to 1.066 billion euros last year.

EBITDA rose to 1.043 billion euros, compared to 985.3 million euros last year.

For full-year 2026, Klépierre expects to achieve a minimum of €1,130 million EBITDA and at least €2.75 net current cash flow per share.

