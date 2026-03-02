Klaviyo Authorizes $500 Mln Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Klaviyo Inc. (KVYO) Monday said its board has approved a share repurchase program authorizing the company to buy back up to $500 million of its Series A common stock.

As part of the program, Klaviyo plans to enter into an accelerated share repurchase agreement for $100 million of its shares in the near term.

The timing and amount of any additional repurchases will depend on market conditions and other factors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.