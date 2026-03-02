Klaviyo Authorizes $500 Mln Share Repurchase

Markets
(RTTNews) - Klaviyo Inc. (KVYO) Monday said its board has approved a share repurchase program authorizing the company to buy back up to $500 million of its Series A common stock.

As part of the program, Klaviyo plans to enter into an accelerated share repurchase agreement for $100 million of its shares in the near term.

The timing and amount of any additional repurchases will depend on market conditions and other factors.

