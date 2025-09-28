Klarna IPO: BNPL Stock or Something Bigger?

Klarna Group (NYSE: KLAR) began publicly trading on Sept. 10. Klarna is a global payment provider specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) solutions for consumers. Like many stocks that go public, KLAR stock has been volatile. After closing its first day of trading at $49.48, the stock has dropped approximately 13% taking a lot of the FOMO (fear of missing out) from the stock price.

That could be a good sign for investors. This isn’t an ordinary year for initial public offerings (IPOs). But if investors buy into the bull case for Klarna, it could be one of the more extraordinary opportunities for speculative investors.

It’s Cool to Go Public Again

It’s not quite 2021, but it’s fair to say that companies believe going public is beneficial. As of Sept. 16, there have been approximately 224 initial public offerings (IPOs) in the United States, up sharply from the 136 IPOs at this same time in 2024.

IPOs are notorious for lofty valuations, volatile price movements, and a lack of a track record to reassure investors. Retail investors can be left holding the bag if they get in too early. Institutional investors can exit the stock after its initial lockup period, which lasts 90 to 180 days.

Nevertheless, IPOs can be an opportunity to get in on stocks while they grow. However, with IPOs in particular, investors must know what they own. Depending on what you believe about Klarna, it can significantly impact how you feel about owning KLAR stock.

The BNPL Market Faces Growth and Regulation Hurdles

The BNPL sector has shown strong growth since the pandemic in 2020. That was the year when Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) went public. Since then, companies such as Block and PayPal have added BNPL options. With pressure on lower-income consumers, competition in this sector will likely increase.

However, BNPL companies' profit margins are thin. These companies rely on high transaction volume and closely monitor credit losses. The risks they face are elevated because the sector is a target for regulators who demand measures such as stricter credit checks and clearer fee disclosures.

These measures add cost at an even higher expense to the bottom line.

For example, Affirm went public in 2020, but profitable earnings were delivered only in its most recent quarter. That may be more due to elevated demand than operational performance.

This is where Klarna is different. The company offers BNPL services but has ambitions for so much more.

Klarna’s Shift Toward a Shopping and Payments Super-App

Klarna markets itself as more than a BNPL lender. The company’s platform offers shopping, price comparison tools, personal recommendations, and loyalty integration—all fueled by artificial intelligence (AI). Klarna has integrated OpenAI-powered assistants (agents) into its app.

Investors familiar with Chinese stocks can see how Klarna’s ambitions align more closely with China’s Ant Group and Tencent’s WeChat. Both Ant and WeChat began with a core service (payments and messaging, respectively) but grew into super apps that blend shopping, payments, and financial services inside a single ecosystem.

IPO Success Depends on Which Story Investors Believe

With this in mind, Klarna believes it should be valued less like a niche lender in the fintech space and more like a multi-service consumer platform similar to many popular technology stocks. Supporting the bullish case, Klarna posted its first quarterly profit in 2023, two years before going public.

Of course, that raises the bar when the company reports its quarterly earnings for the first time as a public company later this year. However, that event will allow Klarna to make its case to investors with numbers to back it up.

For investors, the IPO hinges on whether Klarna can convince the market it has super-app potential rather than being boxed in as just another BNPL stock.

