Klarna Group To Support Google's Agent Payments Protocol To Enhance Shopping Experience

(RTTNews) - Klarna Group plc (KLAR), Monday announced its plan to strengthen its collaboration with Google to support Agent Payments Protocol or AP2, an open standard designed to enable secure, agent-led payments across digital environments.

With AP2, the customers can shop with confidence because it enables consistent, intelligent payment experiences regardless of whether they're chatting with, or have even delegated transaction duties to their agent.

The support also underscores the company's evolution from payments provider to core infrastructure contributor for the next generation of commerce, aiming to create more intelligent, secure, and intuitive shopping experiences worldwide.

In the pre-market hours, KLAR is trading at $39.80, up 2.58 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

