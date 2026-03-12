Markets
KLAC

KLAC Achieves #88 Analyst Rank, Surpassing TransDigm Group

March 12, 2026 — 11:50 am EDT

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) has taken over the #88 spot from TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of KLA Corp versus TransDigm Group Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (KLAC plotted in blue; TDG plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KLAC vs. TDG:

KLAC,TDG Relative Performance Chart

KLAC is currently trading off about 3.6%, while TDG is off about 1.1% midday Thursday.

