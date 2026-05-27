KLA vs. Applied Materials: Which Chip Equipment Stock Wins Now?

As the semiconductor industry enters a new phase of investment driven by artificial intelligence, advanced packaging and rising chip complexity, equipment makers are becoming increasingly important to the broader technology landscape. Among the leading names, KLA Corporation KLAC and Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT stand out for their strong market positions, extensive product portfolios and deep relationships with major chip manufacturers.

While both companies are benefiting from long-term semiconductor demand trends, they are taking different paths to growth. KLA continues to strengthen its process control and services business, whereas Applied Materials is expanding across materials engineering and manufacturing solutions. This face-off compares the two chip equipment giants to determine which stock currently offers the stronger investment case.

The Case for KLAC

KLA appears well-positioned in the current semiconductor upcycle because of its growing dominance in process control, an area becoming increasingly critical as chip manufacturing grows more complex.

During the latestearnings call management highlighted strong momentum in leading-edge foundry and high-bandwidth memory investments, both of which are being fueled by the AI boom. The company also emphasized that customers are relying more heavily on its inspection and metrology solutions to improve yields, shorten development cycles and support advanced chip architectures. This rising process-control intensity gives KLA an advantage as chipmakers prioritize efficiency and faster production ramps.

Another major strength for KLA is its rapidly expanding advanced packaging business, which has become a key battleground in AI semiconductor manufacturing. The company said it captured the top position in process control for advanced wafer-level packaging and expects related revenues to climb sharply this year due to strong customer demand and market-share gains.

Management also noted that packaging complexity is increasing as technologies like chip stacking and hybrid bonding become more common, creating additional demand for KLA’s higher-end inspection systems. This positions the company to benefit from one of the fastest-growing segments within semiconductor equipment spending.

KLA’s business model also stands out because of its growing services segment and strong cash-generation capabilities. As semiconductor tools become more sophisticated and remain in fabs longer, customers are increasingly dependent on KLA for maintenance, optimization and productivity improvements.

Management described the services business as a stable, long-term growth engine that supports recurring revenues and predictable cash flow. Combined with strong margins, rising free cash flow and aggressive shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks, KLA is showing the kind of operational consistency investors typically favor during periods of elevated semiconductor spending.

The Case for AMAT

Applied Materials is strengthening its position in the AI-driven semiconductor equipment cycle through its leadership in leading-edge foundry, DRAM and advanced packaging, the very segments expected to drive most wafer fab equipment growth over the next few years.

Management emphasized that demand for AI infrastructure continues to accelerate, pushing customers to expand capacity and increase investments in advanced chip manufacturing technologies. This trend is particularly favorable for Applied Materials because it has deep exposure to gate-all-around transistors, high-bandwidth memory and advanced packaging solutions that are becoming essential for next-generation AI chips.

Another reason Applied Materials stands out in this chip equipment face-off is the broad materials engineering portfolio, which enables it to benefit from multiple technology transitions simultaneously. The company highlighted strong momentum in advanced deposition, conductor etch and packaging technologies, all of which are seeing rising demand as chip complexity increases.

Applied Materials also expects its advanced packaging business to grow sharply this year as AI accelerators increasingly rely on chiplet architectures and 3D stacking technologies. This diversified exposure across critical semiconductor manufacturing steps gives Applied Materials a wider growth runway tied directly to AI-driven wafer fab spending.

Applied Materials is also benefiting from stronger customer visibility and rising operational leverage. The company said major customers are now providing longer-term forecasts as they rush to secure manufacturing capacity for future AI demand. At the same time, Applied Materials continues to improve profitability through a richer product mix, value-based pricing and greater adoption of advanced service offerings that help customers improve fab output and yields. These factors are helping the company expand margins while positioning it to capitalize on sustained semiconductor equipment demand into 2027 and beyond.

KLAC vs. AMAT: Whose Earnings Forecast Looks Better?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLAC’s fiscal 2026 sales implies a 11.2% year-over-year increase. The consensus estimate for earnings per share for fiscal 2026 is $37.06, compared with $33.28 reported in fiscal 2025. Earnings estimates for the current year have increased in the past 30 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMAT’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 16.8% and 27.6%, respectively. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased in the past 30 days.



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Price Performance & Valuation

KLAC stock has surged 158.8% in the past year compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 31%. Conversely, AMAT's shares have risen 181.5% in the same time frame.

Price Performance



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KLAC is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 15.81X, above its median of 11.67X over the last year. AMAT’s forward sales multiple sits at 9.59X, above its median of 6.72X over the same time frame.

P/S (F12M)



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Wrapping Up

Both KLA and Applied Materials are benefiting from strong AI-driven demand in the semiconductor equipment market. KLAC is gaining from its leadership in process control and inspection tools, which are becoming more important as chip manufacturing gets more complex.

Applied Materials, however, appears slightly ahead right now. The company has a broader presence across semiconductor manufacturing and stronger exposure to leading growth areas like advanced packaging, DRAM and next-generation chip architectures. AMAT’s stronger growth outlook and wider technology reach provide it with a modest edge at present, although both stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.