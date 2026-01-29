Markets
KLAC

KLA Corporation Q2 Profit Advances

January 29, 2026 — 04:30 pm EST

(RTTNews) - KLA Corporation (KLAC) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.145 billion, or $8.68 per share. This compares with $824.53 million, or $6.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, KLA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.168 billion or $8.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $3.297 billion from $3.076 billion last year.

KLA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.145 Bln. vs. $824.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.68 vs. $6.16 last year. -Revenue: $3.297 Bln vs. $3.076 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 8.30 To $ 9.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $

