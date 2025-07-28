Markets
KKR

KKR Offers To Acquire Topcon

July 28, 2025 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), an investment firm, Monday said that it will launch a tender offer to acquire Topcon Corporation, through an entity owned by the investment funds managed by KKR.

The offer to buy Topcon and share acquisition rights, excluding treasury shares held by Topcon, with a tender offer price of JPY 3,300 per share and JPY 193,400 per 7th Series share acquisition right will start on July 29, through September 9, 2025.

Topcon, which develops optical, sensing, and control solutions leveraging its digital transformation technologies, is pursuing the company's long-term vision leading up to its 100th anniversary in 2032. Under its "Mid-Term Management Plan 2025", which the company has been implementing, it could bring about sustainable business growth and increase in profitability.

Topcon President and CEO, Takashi Eto, has agreed to tender his shares into the offer. Upon closing the offer, Eto and funds managed by JIC Capital, Ltd. will invest in KKR-managed investment vehicles. The deal constitutes a management buyout. Additionally, funds managed by ValueAct Capital, a major shareholder of Topcon, have also agreed to tender shares in the offer and invest in KKR-managed investment vehicles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.