KKR, Frontier Form Pharma Services Platform Frontier Biosolutions

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) on Monday announced a partnership with Flerie Invest AB, a Swedish biotech and pharma investor, to form a new pharma services platform, Frontier Biosolutions, to invest in a portfolio of companies focused on specialized pharmaceutical services.

"Frontier will invest in differentiated scientific capabilities and proprietary technology platforms that address critical bottlenecks in the development and manufacturing of advanced therapeutics," KKR said in a statement.

Industry veteran and co-investor Thomas Eldered will serve as Frontier's Executive Chairman.

As the platform's foundational investment, funds managed by KKR and Flerie, through Frontier, have invested in Munich-based Coriolis Pharma.

The investment will support Coriolis to expand its formulation development and analytical services for innovative, high-value biologics and cell and gene therapy products.

