KKR & Co. Reports Net Income In Q1

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported first quarter net income to Common Stockholders of $364.8 million compared to a loss of $185.9 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.38 compared to a loss of $0.22. Adjusted Net Income was $1.2 billion or $1.39 per share in the quarter, up 21% year-over-year. Total Operating Earnings was $1.3 billion or $1.47 per share, up 19%. Fee Related Earnings was $1.0 billion or $1.13 per share in the quarter, up 24% year-over-year.

First quarter total revenues increased to $4.32 billion from $3.11 billion, prior year. Fee Related Revenues increased to $479.37 million from $353.71 million.

Assets Under Management or AUM was $758 billion, up 14% year-over-year. Fee Paying Assets Under Management was $615 billion, up 17%.

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