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KKR & Co. Reports Net Income In Q1

May 05, 2026 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported first quarter net income to Common Stockholders of $364.8 million compared to a loss of $185.9 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.38 compared to a loss of $0.22. Adjusted Net Income was $1.2 billion or $1.39 per share in the quarter, up 21% year-over-year. Total Operating Earnings was $1.3 billion or $1.47 per share, up 19%. Fee Related Earnings was $1.0 billion or $1.13 per share in the quarter, up 24% year-over-year.

First quarter total revenues increased to $4.32 billion from $3.11 billion, prior year. Fee Related Revenues increased to $479.37 million from $353.71 million.

Assets Under Management or AUM was $758 billion, up 14% year-over-year. Fee Paying Assets Under Management was $615 billion, up 17%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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