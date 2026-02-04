KKR & Co. Inc. - Preferred Security (KKRT) Price Target Increased by 19.40% to 36.53

The average one-year price target for KKR & Co. Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:KKRT) has been revised to $36.53 / share. This is an increase of 19.40% from the prior estimate of $30.60 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.79 to a high of $44.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.77% from the latest reported closing price of $25.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR & Co. Inc. - Preferred Security. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KKRT is 0.37%, an increase of 12.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.54% to 1,868K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 714K shares.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 180K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing a decrease of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKRT by 15.81% over the last quarter.

LPXAX - Cohen & Steers Low Duration Preferred & Income Fund,Inc. holds 153K shares.

TCNBX - Ambrus Tax-Conscious National Bond Fund Institutional Class holds 150K shares.

TCCBX - Ambrus Tax-Conscious California Bond Fund Institutional Class holds 150K shares.

