Markets
KKR

KKR To Acquire ProTen Pty From Aware Super

July 01, 2025 — 09:43 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Funds managed by KKR will acquire ProTen Pty Limited, one of the largest agricultural infrastructure businesses in Australia, from Aware Super.

Established in 2001, ProTen develops, owns, and operates farm infrastructure for Australia's poultry supply chain, and plays an important role in supporting access to affordable, sustainable nutrition for Australian households.

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.