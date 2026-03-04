Kits Eyecare Ltd. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (KTYCF) released earnings for fourth quarter of $2.73 million

The company's earnings came in at $2.73 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $0.26 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.2% to $53.89 million from $44.83 million last year.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.73 Mln. vs. $0.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $53.89 Mln vs. $44.83 Mln last year.

