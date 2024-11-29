Kitchen Culture Faces Liquidation Amid Financial Struggles

Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. (SG:5TI) has released an update.

Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. is facing financial challenges as its subsidiary, Kitchen Culture Sdn. Bhd., enters creditors’ voluntary liquidation. The company’s shares remain suspended on the SGX-ST since July 2021, and investors are advised to stay informed about further developments. SDAI Limited, overseeing the process, continues to provide regular updates.

