Kish Bancorp, Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Kish Bancorp, Inc. (KISB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.53 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $4.12 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.1% to $19.32 million from $16.09 million last year.

Kish Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

