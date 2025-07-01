Kirkland's Appoints Andrea Courtois To Succeed Mike Madden As CFO

(RTTNews) - Specialty retailer Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) announced Tuesday a series of leadership appointments underscoring the Company's strategic shift and new phase of transformation as The Brand House Collective, Inc.

The move reflects the Company's reinvention into a multi-brand merchandising, supply chain and retail operator leading the brick & mortar vision and strategy for Kirkland's Home along with Beyond, Inc.'s growing portfolio of iconic home and family brands, inclusive of Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock and buybuy Baby.

The company appointed Andrea Courtois as SVP, Chief Financial Officer effective July 21, 2025, succeeding Mike Madden, who plans to pursue other opportunities but will remain in an advisory position until August 15, 2025 to facilitate a smooth transition.

Courtois brings over two decades of financial expertise and is a seasoned leader in specialty retail with specifically targeted expertise in strategic financial planning & analysis. She most recently served as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis at Francesca's, following successful tenures in financial leadership roles at La Senza, Lane Bryant, and Lands' End.

The company also appointed Michael Sheridan as SVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary on June 30, 2025, overseeing all legal affairs, talent and culture, and corporate governance. During his interim role with the company over recent weeks, he has already become a trusted advisor to the CEO and leadership team.

Sheridan brings over two decades of experience and a distinguished track record of legal and executive leadership at Community Brands, Ceridian and Comdata.

Mandy Gauldin has been promoted to VP, Talent & Culture. She has been a key leader in the company's human resources organization for eight years. Prior to joining the company in 2017, she held diverse, customer-facing team leadership roles in the consumer and retail sectors at California Closets and Estee Lauder.

