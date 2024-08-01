Kirby Corp Q2 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp (KEX) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $83.854 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $57.367 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $824.390 million from $777.248 million last year.

Kirby Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $83.854 Mln. vs. $57.367 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.43 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $824.390 Mln vs. $777.248 Mln last year.

