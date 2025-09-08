Markets
Kirby Authorizes Buyback Of Up To 8 Mln Additional Shares

September 08, 2025 — 10:38 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp. (KEX) announced that its board has approved a new share repurchase authorization for up to eight million additional shares of the company's common stock. The Boards authorization has no expiration date.

The authorization is in addition to the previously announced five million share repurchase authorization of which approximately 0.8 million shares remained available for repurchase as of September 5, 2025. With the new share repurchase authorization, approximately 8.8 million shares are authorized for repurchase by the Company.

