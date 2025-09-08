Kirby Authorizes Buyback Of Up To 8 Mln Additional Shares

(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp. (KEX) announced that its board has approved a new share repurchase authorization for up to eight million additional shares of the company's common stock. The Boards authorization has no expiration date.

The authorization is in addition to the previously announced five million share repurchase authorization of which approximately 0.8 million shares remained available for repurchase as of September 5, 2025. With the new share repurchase authorization, approximately 8.8 million shares are authorized for repurchase by the Company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.