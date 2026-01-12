Markets

Kion Group Extends CFO Christian Harm's Term To 2029

January 12, 2026 — 08:11 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Kion Group AG announced that it has extended the term of Chief Financial Officer Christian Harm until July 2029.

From 2006 to 2012, he headed KION's procurement and then took over the leadership of the strategy department until 2018. In 2019, he assumed the position of Executive Vice President Finance and Operations of KION brand Linde Material Handling, and from 2021 until his appointment as CFO, Harm was Executive Vice President Finance of KION Industrial Trucks & Services in the EMEA region. He had started his career with Unilever (1992-1998), continuing with further steps at McKinsey & Company (1999-2003) and Linde AG (2003-2006).

