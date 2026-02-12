Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $138.62 million, or $5.99 per share. This compares with $109.09 million, or $4.68 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.3% to $483.27 million from $412.12 million last year.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

