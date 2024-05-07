Kinross Gold Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corp. (K.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $107 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $90.2 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $124.9 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $1.08 billion from $0.93 billion last year.

Kinross Gold Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $107 Mln. vs. $90.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.09 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.08 Bln vs. $0.93 Bln last year.

