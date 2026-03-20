Kinross Gold Announces Renewal Of Normal Course Issuer Bid Program

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold (K.TO, KGC) announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted the notice filed by the company to renew its normal course issuer bid program. Under the NCIB, the company is authorized to purchase up to 104,239,211 of its common shares representing up to 10% of the company's public float of 1,042,392,116 common shares, during the period starting on March 24, 2026 and ending on March 23, 2027. All shares purchased by the company under the NCIB program will be cancelled.

Also, the company has entered into an automatic repurchase plan with its designated broker to allow for purchases of its common shares during certain pre-determined black-out periods, based on company instructions provided when not in black out, should the company determine to proceed with purchases under the ASPP.

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