News & Insights

Stocks

Kingsview Advances Strategic Acquisition with Erco Holdings

May 28, 2024 — 05:41 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kingsview Minerals Ltd. (TSE:KVM) has released an update.

Kingsview Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration firm, is extending its non-binding LOI with Erco Holdings Ltd. to acquire saltwater disposal leases in Texas, showing dedication to completing the transaction and adding value for shareholders. The company is engaged in due diligence and fundraising efforts to support the deal, signaling strong potential for the future. Kingsview’s primary focus remains on its gold and base metal properties in Ontario’s Wawa Gold Corridor, emphasizing its commitment to growth and shareholder returns.

For further insights into TSE:KVM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.