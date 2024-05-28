Kingsview Advances Strategic Acquisition with Erco Holdings

Kingsview Minerals Ltd. (TSE:KVM) has released an update.

Kingsview Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration firm, is extending its non-binding LOI with Erco Holdings Ltd. to acquire saltwater disposal leases in Texas, showing dedication to completing the transaction and adding value for shareholders. The company is engaged in due diligence and fundraising efforts to support the deal, signaling strong potential for the future. Kingsview’s primary focus remains on its gold and base metal properties in Ontario’s Wawa Gold Corridor, emphasizing its commitment to growth and shareholder returns.

