Kingstone Insurance selects Earnix to enhance pricing capabilities

November 26, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

Kingstone Companies (KINS) announced that Kingstone Insurance has selected Earnix to enhance its pricing capabilities and support its strategic growth initiatives.This partnership will enable Kingstone Insurance Company to leverage Earnix’s modeling and pricing solutions backed by robust data-science, analytical modeling, and artificial intelligence capabilities, allowing Kingstone to deliver more accurate pricing strategies by leveraging predictive modeling as well as improved implementation timelines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

