Is Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (KC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is one of 606 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KC's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, KC has moved about 39.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 8.6%. As we can see, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cisco Systems (CSCO). The stock has returned 6.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Cisco Systems' current year EPS has increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 172 individual stocks and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 19.9% so far this year, so KC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cisco Systems, however, belongs to the Computer - Networking industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #101. The industry has moved +6.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and Cisco Systems as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.