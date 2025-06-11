Markets
Kingsoft Cloud CFO He Haijian To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) announced that He Haijian will step down from his roles as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 30, 2025. The company stated that his resignation is due to personal reasons.

The company said it intends to appoint a new chief financial officer of the Company in due course. The Board and senior management remain fully committed to executing the Company's strategic priorities and are confident in its long-term outlook.

Mr. He confirmed that he has no claim against the company and has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters with respect to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders of the company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

