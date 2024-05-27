Kingboard Laminates Unveils Board and Committees

Kingboard Laminates Holdings (DE:KLN) has released an update.

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes both executive and non-executive members, with Mr. Cheung Kwok Wa serving as Chairman. The company also detailed the membership of its three board committees, including the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination committees, highlighting members’ roles within each committee.

