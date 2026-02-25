Kinetik Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $143.22 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $5.50 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $430.41 million from $385.71 million last year.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $143.22 Mln. vs. $5.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.16 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $430.41 Mln vs. $385.71 Mln last year.

