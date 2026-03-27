KinderCare Learning Companies (KLC) Price Target Decreased by 46.54% to 3.25

The average one-year price target for KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC) has been revised to $3.25 / share. This is a decrease of 46.54% from the prior estimate of $6.08 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.52% from the latest reported closing price of $2.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in KinderCare Learning Companies. This is an decrease of 110 owner(s) or 44.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLC is 0.22%, an increase of 35.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.26% to 112,646K shares. The put/call ratio of KLC is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Group Holding holds 81,419K shares representing 68.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,116K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,422K shares , representing an increase of 13.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLC by 25.65% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 4,628K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 3,919K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,658K shares , representing an increase of 32.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLC by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,010K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares , representing an increase of 50.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLC by 76.33% over the last quarter.

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