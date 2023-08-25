Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Compressor Station Likely Shut Until October

Kinder Morgan ( KMI ) updated that the Centerville compressor station in Tennessee will likely remain shut and won't resume operations until October, per media reports.

The update corresponds to the force majeure declaration made last week by KMI’sunit Tennessee Gas Pipeline on a portion of its pipeline close to Centerville in Hickman County, following an explosion and fire caused by an equipment failure at a compressor station. The fire was put out and no casualties were reported.

The Tennessee Pipeline is an interstate natural gas pipeline system that transports gas to the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast U.S. from basins between Texas and Alabama. It does so via 11,900 miles of pipeline.

According to a company spokesperson, the pipeline is still in service even though the impacted compressor station has been shut down. Cleanup activities and an investigation into the cause of the incident are underway, per the company.

Kinder Morganis currently developing a repair plan, and does not expect the compressor station to be back in service until Oct 1, 2023.

