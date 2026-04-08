Kinder Morgan (WBAG:KMI) Price Target Increased by 13.43% to 31.18

The average one-year price target for Kinder Morgan (WBAG:KMI) has been revised to € 31,18 / share. This is an increase of 13.43% from the prior estimate of € 27,49 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 23,59 to a high of € 39,89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.93% from the latest reported closing price of € 27,86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,735 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinder Morgan. This is an decrease of 785 owner(s) or 31.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMI is 0.25%, an increase of 38.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.73% to 1,504,861K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 61,182K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,928K shares , representing an increase of 15.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 16.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 53,030K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,947K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 49.84% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 41,183K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 30,105K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,910K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 4.88% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 28,300K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,336K shares , representing a decrease of 14.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 10.95% over the last quarter.

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