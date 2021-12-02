Markets
KMI

Kinder Morgan To Deploy Palantir's Data Integration Software Platform In Its Storage Operations

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) entered a multi-year partnership to deploy Palantir's data integration software platform, Foundry, in Kinder Morgan's storage operations to strengthen pipeline operations. Kinder Morgan will deploy Foundry to optimize its U.S.- based gas storage operations. Foundry will enable Kinder Morgan to make data-driven decisions on gas storage, optimization, and maintenance scheduling.

Palantir Foundry is a vertically integrated software platform that bridges the full spectrum of data operations through a rapid application development environment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMI PLTR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular