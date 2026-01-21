Markets
Kinder Morgan Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

January 21, 2026 — 04:11 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $996 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $667 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kinder Morgan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $886 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $4.50 billion from $3.98 billion last year.

Kinder Morgan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $996 Mln. vs. $667 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $4.50 Bln vs. $3.98 Bln last year.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
