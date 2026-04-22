Kinder Morgan Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $976 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $717 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kinder Morgan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 billion or $0.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.7% to $4.82 billion from $4.24 billion last year.

Kinder Morgan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $976 Mln. vs. $717 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $4.82 Bln vs. $4.24 Bln last year.

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