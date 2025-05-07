Kinaxis Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $15.91 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $6.19 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to $132.788 million from $119.370 million last year.

Kinaxis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.91 Mln. vs. $6.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $132.788 Mln vs. $119.370 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $535-550 Mln

