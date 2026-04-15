Kimco Realty's Series D Preferred Shares Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Kimco Realty Corp's 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: KIM.PRN) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are down about 0.5%.
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