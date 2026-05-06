Kimco Realty's Class M Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3124), with shares changing hands as low as $20.14 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.04% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, KIM.PRM was trading at a 18.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.91% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM.PRM shares, versus KIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are up about 1.2%.

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