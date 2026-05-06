Kimco Realty's Class M Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM.PRM shares, versus KIM:
Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.
In Wednesday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are up about 1.2%.
Also see: Nelson Peltz Stock Picks
NUTX Videos
Preferreds of SAFE Dividend Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.