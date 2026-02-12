Kimco Realty Earnings Decline In Q4

Markets
February 12, 2026 — 08:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM), a Real Estate Investment Trust, on Thursday reported lower net income in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, Net income available to the company's common shareholders declined to $143.63 million from $154.84 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.21 versus $0.23 last year.

FFO available to the company's common shareholders increased to $294.33 million from $286.90 million in the previous year.

FFO per common share were $0.44 verus $0.42 last year.

Operating income increased to $197.30 million from $166.39 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $542.46 million from $525.40 million in the previous year.

Further, the company expected Net income available to the company's common shareholders to range between $0.80 and $0.84.

FFO available to the company's common shareholders is projected for the full year of 2026 to range between $1.80 and $1.84.

On Wednesday, Kimco Realty closed trading 0.90% lesser at $21.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.

