Kimco Realty Corp. Q3 Income In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) reported earnings for third quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $130.23 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $128.02 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $535.86 million from $507.63 million last year.

Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $130.23 Mln. vs. $128.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $535.86 Mln vs. $507.63 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.77 - $0.79

