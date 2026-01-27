Markets
Kimberly-Clark Corp Reveals Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

January 27, 2026 — 06:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $499 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $447 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $4.080 billion from $4.104 billion last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $499 Mln. vs. $447 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $4.080 Bln vs. $4.104 Bln last year.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
