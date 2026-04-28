Kimberly-Clark Corp Announces Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $665 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $567 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $4.163 billion from $4.054 billion last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $665 Mln. vs. $567 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.00 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $4.163 Bln vs. $4.054 Bln last year.

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