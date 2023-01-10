Kimball Electronics Names Richard Phillips CEO

(RTTNews) - Kimball Electronics, Inc. (KE) Tuesday announced the appointment of Richard Phillips as chief executive officer and director, as current CEO and Chairman Donald Charron will retire on February 28. Phillips has been serving as president and CEO of Elkay Manufacturing Company.

Further, the provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services said that Robert Phillippy will become the non-executive chairperson of the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.