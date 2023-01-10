Markets
Kimball Electronics Names Richard Phillips CEO

January 10, 2023 — 08:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kimball Electronics, Inc. (KE) Tuesday announced the appointment of Richard Phillips as chief executive officer and director, as current CEO and Chairman Donald Charron will retire on February 28. Phillips has been serving as president and CEO of Elkay Manufacturing Company.

Further, the provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services said that Robert Phillippy will become the non-executive chairperson of the company.

