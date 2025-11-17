Kimball Electronics (KE) Price Target Increased by 10.92% to 33.66

The average one-year price target for Kimball Electronics (NasdaqGS:KE) has been revised to $33.66 / share. This is an increase of 10.92% from the prior estimate of $30.34 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.77% from the latest reported closing price of $28.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimball Electronics. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 6.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KE is 0.06%, an increase of 32.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.53% to 22,774K shares. The put/call ratio of KE is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,322K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares , representing a decrease of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KE by 65.45% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 837K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares , representing an increase of 16.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KE by 74.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 742K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 671K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares , representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KE by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 628K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares , representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KE by 38.47% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.