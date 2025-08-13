Kimball Electronics Beats in Fiscal Q4

Key Points Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) beat analyst expectations for both revenue (GAAP) and adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) in Q4 FY2025.

Sales grew sequentially and cash flow reached a record in Q4 FY2025, but year-over-year results declined mainly due to weakness in the automotive and industrial segments.

The company offered a cautious outlook for FY2026, projecting net sales of $1,350–$1,450 million (a 2% to 9% decrease compared to FY2025) and adjusted operating income of 4.0%–4.25% of net sales, while continuing its shift toward medical manufacturing.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE), an electronics manufacturing services provider with operations worldwide, reported fiscal fourth quarter results on August 13, 2025. The company delivered higher revenue and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share than analysts predicted in Q4 FY2025. Revenue (GAAP) reached $380.5 million, topping the $333.2 million consensus in Q4 FY2025. Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.34, well above the $0.18 estimate in Q4 FY2025. Still, results declined compared to the same quarter a year ago, reflecting ongoing difficulties in the automotive and industrial sectors. Management described the period as a solid finish to FY2025 but warned of further revenue and margin pressures ahead, with guidance for FY2026 suggesting continued contraction as the company accelerates its transition to medical device contract manufacturing.

Metric Q4 2025 Q4 2025 Estimate Q4 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue (GAAP) $380.5 million $333.2 million $430.2 million (11.6 %) EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.34 $0.19 $0.38 (10.5 %) Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $19.6 million $22.7 million (13.7 %) Net Income (GAAP) $6.6 million $7.5 million -12.0 % Free Cash Flow N/A

Company Overview and Focus Areas

Kimball Electronics operates as a contract manufacturer of electronic assemblies, serving global customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial sectors. Its portfolio includes products such as steering controls, braking systems, diagnostic devices, and automation controls. The company supports large-scale production from several facilities spread across the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand.

Recent years have seen the company enhance its core strengths -- a global manufacturing footprint, expertise in producing safety-critical electronics, and deep skills in supply chain management. Key focus areas include the ongoing shift into medical device manufacturing, leaner cost structures, and optimizing its capital allocation through strategic divestitures and targeted expansion. Reliable quality control, operational efficiency, and strong customer relationships are essential factors in its long-term performance.

Quarterly Performance: Breakdown and Developments

The fourth quarter brought a mix of sequential progress and year-over-year challenges. Revenue (GAAP) improved 2% from the previous quarter, but fell 12% compared with the same period a year earlier due to declines in automotive and industrial sales. The medical segment, which now represents about 28% of sales, saw an upturn of 5% from last year to $107.2 million as new program wins began to ramp up. Meanwhile, automotive sales contracted 13% compared to the prior year, largely because of the previously announced loss of a key braking program in Mexico. Industrial sales excluding the divested AT&M segment dropped 12% year-over-year, reflecting softer demand in areas like smart metering and automation controls.

Gross and operating profit margins both came under pressure, but cash generation remained a bright spot. The company posted its sixth straight quarter of positive operating cash flow, with $78.1 million delivered and a record $183.9 million for FY2025. Inventory levels fell by $23.1 million, while debt decreased by $31.3 million, bringing borrowings to their lowest level in three years. End-of-quarter liquidity stood at $88.8 million in cash with capacity to borrow up to $291.7 million, supporting both daily operations and future investments.

The quarter also marked ongoing portfolio adjustments. Kimball Electronics divested its Automation, Test and Measurement (AT&M) business during the year, sharpening its focus on core manufacturing and medical device opportunities. The company advanced its medical contract manufacturing organization (CMO) strategy by investing in a new 300,000 square foot facility in Indianapolis. Management noted that the new site will support future growth and allow for a smooth transfer of existing production lines, thanks to favorable lease terms and a phased move-in schedule. Shareholders saw $3.0 million returned via repurchased shares, expanding to $12.0 million for FY2025, as part of its ongoing buyback program.

Other notable developments included significant improvements in working capital management and a drop in cash conversion days to 85, the lowest in three years. Adjusted selling and administrative expenses for FY2025 decreased to $43.1 million compared to $58.8 million in FY2024, due to both divestitures and organizational cost controls. At the same time, open customer orders -- a measure of future demand -- increased to $702 million from $642 million in Q3 FY2025.

The company’s product lines include electronic power steering controls and electronic braking systems for automotive customers, diagnostic and drug/injector combination medical devices for healthcare clients, and climate control and automation assemblies for industrial customers. Each sector faced unique dynamics, with automotive pressured by program loss and industrial continuing to see softer volumes.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Considerations

Management provided guidance for FY2026, projecting net sales between $1.35 and $1.45 billion, representing a decline of 2% to 9% from FY2025. Adjusted operating margins are expected to range from 4.0% to 4.25% of net sales for FY2026, holding steady from FY2025, and capital expenditures are forecast to rise to between $50 and $60 million as the new Indianapolis facility comes online. No formal guidance was provided for diluted earnings per share or other profitability metrics.

Looking forward, investors and observers may focus on several factors: the pace of new business wins in medical manufacturing, stabilization or further contraction in the automotive segment as key programs sunset, and cost management as fixed costs rise with facility investments. The shift toward medical device work will bring changes related to the move-in and ramp-up of the Indianapolis site.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

