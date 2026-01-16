KIM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.05, changing hands as high as $21.07 per share. Kimco Realty Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KIM's low point in its 52 week range is $17.93 per share, with $23.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.02. The KIM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

