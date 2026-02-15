Kiltearn Partners Exits Sealed Air Position

Key Points

The firm sold 335,500 shares during the fourth quarter.

It no longer holds any Sealed Air shares.

Sealed Air had accounted for 2.4% of Kiltearn’s AUM in the previous quarter

10 stocks we like better than Sealed Air ›

Kiltearn Partners LLP fully exited its position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE), selling 335,500 shares in the fourth quarter, according to a Feb. 13 SEC filing

It sold 335,500 shares in Sealed Air

The fund doesn’t hold any Sealed Air shares

Sealed Air had accounted for 2.4% of Kiltearn’s AUM in the previous quarter

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: AMG: $68.2 million (14.8% of AUM) NYSE: DG: $42.0 million (9.1% of AUM) NYSE: CVS: $35.1 million (7.6% of AUM) NYSE: LUV: $29.5 million (6.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: CMCSA: $28.9 million (6.3% of AUM)



Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $41.93 Market Capitalization $6.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.3 billion Net Income (TTM) $396.4 million

Company snapshot

Sealed Air provides packaging and protective solutions in food safety and product protection markets. The company leverages proprietary brands and automation technologies to address critical needs in food preservation and secure product delivery. Sealed Air Corporation serves a diversified customer base.

Provides packaging materials, automation equipment, and protective solutions, with key brands including CRYOVAC, BUBBLE WRAP, and AUTOBAG.

Generates revenue by supplying integrated packaging systems and consumables to food processors and industrial clients, with a focus on automation, food safety, and protective packaging.

Serves food processors, e-commerce businesses, consumer goods companies, pharmaceutical firms, and industrial manufacturers globally.

What this transaction means for investors

Kiltearn Partners continues to hold only 28 positions, according to its 13F filing. Hence, it has a concentrated portfolio.

The 28 holdings had a value of $461.7 million at the end of 2025. Its five largest positions accounted for over 44% of its AUM. Its positions ranged from 0.8% to 14.8% of AUM.

Previously, Sealed Air, while not one of its top 10 holdings, made up a significant 2.4% of Kiltearn’s AUM.

Sealed Air’s shares have performed well over the last year. Including dividends, the stock returned 26.3%, nearly double the S&P 500 index’s 13.2%.

Nonetheless, Sealed Air’s third-quarter sales dropped 1% after removing foreign-currency translation effects. For the year, management expects sales to fall by 2% to 3%.

Sealed Air reports fourth-quarter results on March 2.

Should you buy stock in Sealed Air right now?

Before you buy stock in Sealed Air, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sealed Air wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 15, 2026.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Affiliated Managers Group, CVS Health, Comcast, and Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.