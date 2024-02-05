News & Insights

Kilroy Realty Q4 FFO Narrows

February 05, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a real estate investment trust, Monday announced a decrease in its fourth-quarter funds from operations.

For the fourth quarter, FFO declined to $129.3 million or $1.08 per share from last year's $139.9 million or $1.17 per share.

Earnings totaled $47.3 million or $0.40 per share versus $52.6 million or $0.45 per share prior year.

Analysts, on average, surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected a profit of $0.38 per share.

Revenue decreased to $269.01 million from $284.3 million last year quarter.

Looking forward, the company anticipates profit of $1.45 to $1.61 per diluted share and FFO of $4.10 to $4.25 per diluted share for the fiscal year 2024.

RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.
