Kilroy Realty Q3 FFO Rises

October 28, 2024 — 05:19 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC), Monday reported funds from operations of $140.4 million or $1.17 a share for the third quarter compared to $134.04 million or $1.12 a share last year.

Profit declined to $52.4 million or $0.44 per share from $52.8 million or $0.45 per share in previous year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.35 a share for the period.

Revenues increased to $289.9 million from last year's $283.6 million.

Looking ahead, the company now expects FFO of $4.38 to $4.44 per share instead of previously estimated $4.21 to $4.31 per share for the fiscal year 2024.

Also, Kilroy now sees earnings of $1.61 to $1.66 per share instead of previously expected $1.50 to $1.59 per share for the same period.

