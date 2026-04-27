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KRC

Kilroy Realty Posts Q1 Loss

April 27, 2026 — 04:54 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Monday reported first-quarter net loss available to common stockholders of $19.3 million, or $0.16 per share, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $39.0 million, or $0.33 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Funds from operations of $108.8 million or $0.91 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $122.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Revenues of $270.1 million for the quarter, as compared to $270.8 million last year.

The company is updating its Nareit-defined FFO per-share guidance for the full year 2026 to $3.49 to $3.63 per diluted share, from the previous range of $3.25 to $3.45.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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